(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 6)

Park, for his part, apologized for the allegations that his wife "smuggled" porcelain pieces into the country when his family returned home from his stint at the Korean embassy in the United Kingdom. Though Park said the purchase of the ceramics was not meant for commercial purposes, it was found his wife illegally sold them here. PPP Rep. Kim Sun-gyo unveiled a photo showing the pieces brought back by Park's wife, saying, "Thousands of pieces! It was like treasure salvaged from a sunken ship."