(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 6)

A Blue House spokesperson said that the president took the action considering "apparent damages on the nation's dignity and future" as the offender used an over-the-top expression — "the dog of North Korea" — quoting an extreme right-wing magazine published in Japan. The spokesperson explained that the president withdrew the accusation after accepting public demand that a head of state endure such insulting rhetoric. But she added that the government will determine whether to accuse such cases depending on the degree of infringement on the integrity of the government. She also expressed hope that the case offers an opportunity for citizens to "reflect on their malicious spread of fake news." Her comment translates into a demand for Kim's repentance and a threat to accuse such acts if similar cases occur in the future.