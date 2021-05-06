Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun limits damage in abbreviated start

The South Korean left-hander allowed a run on two hits and three walks in four innings against the New York Mets at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday (local time). After limiting the Mets to one run in a bases-loaded jam in the top of the fourth inning, Kim lifted for pinch hitter Matt Carpenter in the bottom fourth, with the Cardinals up 2-1. They went on to take the first game of a doubleheader 4-1.