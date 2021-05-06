Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 May 06, 2021
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/10 Sunny 10
Incheon 20/12 Cloudy 10
Suwon 23/08 Sunny 10
Cheongju 24/09 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 24/08 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 23/07 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 26/13 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 25/08 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 25/10 Cloudy 20
Jeju 23/14 Sunny 20
Daegu 25/09 Cloudy 20
Busan 21/12 Cloudy 20
(END)
