Thursday's weather forecast

May 06, 2021

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/10 Sunny 10

Incheon 20/12 Cloudy 10

Suwon 23/08 Sunny 10

Cheongju 24/09 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 24/08 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 23/07 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 26/13 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 25/08 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 25/10 Cloudy 20

Jeju 23/14 Sunny 20

Daegu 25/09 Cloudy 20

Busan 21/12 Cloudy 20

