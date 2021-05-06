Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinhan Financial Group raises US$500 mln via debt sale

All News 10:00 May 06, 2021

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean financial holding firm Shinhan Financial Group Co. said Thursday it has raised US$500 million by selling U.S. dollar-denominated notes.

The Additional Tier 1 (AT1) sustainability bonds carry a yield of 2.875 percent and a five-year call option, Shinhan Financial said in a statement.

The debt sale was nearly eight times oversubscribed, allowing Shinhan Financial to float the debt at a lower rate than originally offered.

Shinhan Financial said the proceeds from the sale will be used to help fund a range of environmental, social and governance projects.

Funds raised via AT1 securities are classified as capital, but AT1 securities will be written down if the issuing bank becomes financially non-viable. Sustainability bonds are floated to exclusively finance a combination of green and social projects.

Shinhan Financial has flagship Shinhan Bank and other subsidiaries, including Shinhan Financial Investment Co. and Shinhan Card Co., under its wing.

