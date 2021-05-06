Shinhan Financial Group raises US$500 mln via debt sale
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean financial holding firm Shinhan Financial Group Co. said Thursday it has raised US$500 million by selling U.S. dollar-denominated notes.
The Additional Tier 1 (AT1) sustainability bonds carry a yield of 2.875 percent and a five-year call option, Shinhan Financial said in a statement.
The debt sale was nearly eight times oversubscribed, allowing Shinhan Financial to float the debt at a lower rate than originally offered.
Shinhan Financial said the proceeds from the sale will be used to help fund a range of environmental, social and governance projects.
Funds raised via AT1 securities are classified as capital, but AT1 securities will be written down if the issuing bank becomes financially non-viable. Sustainability bonds are floated to exclusively finance a combination of green and social projects.
Shinhan Financial has flagship Shinhan Bank and other subsidiaries, including Shinhan Financial Investment Co. and Shinhan Card Co., under its wing.
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(News Focus) Mother-son tragedy gets Seoul to end obligation to financially support family
-
Police investigate cryptocurrency exchange, freeze its cash deposits
-
N. Korea may give up nukes, but will test U.S. commitment to diplomacy: U.S. experts
-
(3rd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan agree on 'future-oriented' ties, differ on historical issues