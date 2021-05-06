Combined sales of 4 credit bureau firms grow 6.7 pct in 2020
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The combined sales of four credit bureau firms in South Korea rose 6.7 percent on-year in 2020, supported by a modest gain in sales of corporate debts, data showed Thursday.
The combined sales of the four credit bureau firms, which collect and evaluate credit data between consumers and financial firms, stood at 109.5 billion won (US$97.3 million) last year, up 6.8 billion won from 2019, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement.
South Korean firms sold a total of 162.8 trillion won worth of debts last year, up 4.9 percent from a year ago, the FSS said.
The four firms include the Korea Credit Bureau, NICE Investors Service and Korea Ratings.
