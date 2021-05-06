Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Combined sales of 4 credit bureau firms grow 6.7 pct in 2020

All News 12:00 May 06, 2021

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The combined sales of four credit bureau firms in South Korea rose 6.7 percent on-year in 2020, supported by a modest gain in sales of corporate debts, data showed Thursday.

The combined sales of the four credit bureau firms, which collect and evaluate credit data between consumers and financial firms, stood at 109.5 billion won (US$97.3 million) last year, up 6.8 billion won from 2019, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement.

South Korean firms sold a total of 162.8 trillion won worth of debts last year, up 4.9 percent from a year ago, the FSS said.

The four firms include the Korea Credit Bureau, NICE Investors Service and Korea Ratings.

Combined sales of 4 credit bureau firms grow 6.7 pct in 2020 - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#credit bureau firms-earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!