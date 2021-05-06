Daily box-office attendance hits 7-month high on Children's Day
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The number of daily moviegoers reached a seven-month high on the Children's Day holiday in South Korea, thanks to strong performances by animated films, data showed Thursday.
According to the data from the Korean Film Council, a total of 326,000 people went to theaters Wednesday, up sharply from 77,000 tallied the previous day.
It is the highest daily box-office number since Oct. 3 when it hit 389,000 amid the five-day Chuseok holiday, the Korean version of Thanksgiving.
"The Croods: A New Age," an American animated adventure film released on Children's Day, topped the daily list, garnering 102,000 people.
It is the strongest opening day record in 2021, beating Disney-Pixar's "Soul," which sold 66,000 tickets on its first day of Jan. 20 and the award-winning "Minari" with 40,000 attendees on March 3.
Also, it is the first time in nearly 40 days that a film has attracted more than 100,000 moviegoers on a single day since the U.S. monster film "Godzilla vs. Kong" achieved the feat in March.
In the top 10 were three other animated films -- the homegrown "Kongsuni The Movie: Toy Country Adventures," Japan's "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train" and "Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet."
The South Korean film industry has been in the doldrums due to tightened social distancing and an absence of new blockbusters in the aftermath of the yearlong COVID-19 pandemic.
But it showed some signs of recovery as the number of monthly ticket sales jumped more than 75 percent from a year earlier in March led by some big-name releases, including "Godzilla" and "Minari."
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(News Focus) Mother-son tragedy gets Seoul to end obligation to financially support family
-
Police investigate cryptocurrency exchange, freeze its cash deposits
-
N. Korea may give up nukes, but will test U.S. commitment to diplomacy: U.S. experts
-
(3rd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan agree on 'future-oriented' ties, differ on historical issues