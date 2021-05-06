Hanwha Systems Q1 net income up 148 pct. to 23.8 bln won
All News 10:36 May 06, 2021
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 23.8 billion won (US$21.2 million), up 148 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 180.8 percent on-year to 30.7 billion won. Sales increased 29.9 percent to 366.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 135.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
Most Saved
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(News Focus) Mother-son tragedy gets Seoul to end obligation to financially support family
-
Police investigate cryptocurrency exchange, freeze its cash deposits
-
N. Korea may give up nukes, but will test U.S. commitment to diplomacy: U.S. experts
-
(3rd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan agree on 'future-oriented' ties, differ on historical issues