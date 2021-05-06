Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Heavy to produce hydrogen from waste plastic

All News 11:02 May 06, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top power-equipment maker Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Thursday that it has teamed up with a local company to produce hydrogen from waste plastic and vinyl as part of its efforts to diversify its business portfolio.

Doosan Heavy said it will extract hydrogen from gas produced from waste plastic and vinyl, by 2021, the company said, with an aim to increase the daily production of hydrogen from the initial 0.3 ton to 3 tons, the company said.

In a bid to prop up its eco-friendly energy business, Doosan Heavy has been constructing a hydrogen liquefaction plant in Changwon, 398 kilometers southeast of Seoul, with the aim of completion by 2022, the company added.

This image provided by Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. on May 6, 2021, shows a process to convert gas from waste plastic into hydrogen. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

