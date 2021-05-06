Rookie girl group aespa to drop new song in May
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Rookie K-pop girl group aespa will release new single "Next Level" on May 17, the group's agency said Thursday.
The four-piece group, trained and produced by K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment, made its debut in November with single "Black Mamba."
The song made a splash on global music charts, landing on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and topping streaming on the Korean music chart ran by China's QQ Music. The song's music video also became the fastest debut music video by a K-pop act to reach 100 million views on YouTube.
The band's name, aespa, comes from the English words "avatar, experience and aspect," with the name meaning "to be able to meet another self through an avatar and experience a new world." Under the concept, aespa's four members -- Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning -- appear with their own virtual avatars.
The band is the first new K-pop group SM Entertainment is showcasing since NCT was unveiled in 2016. It is also the first new girl group affiliated with the agency since Red Velvet's debut in 2014.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(News Focus) Mother-son tragedy gets Seoul to end obligation to financially support family
-
Police investigate cryptocurrency exchange, freeze its cash deposits
-
N. Korea may give up nukes, but will test U.S. commitment to diplomacy: U.S. experts
-
(3rd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan agree on 'future-oriented' ties, differ on historical issues