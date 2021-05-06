Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Rookie girl group aespa to drop new song in May

All News 11:24 May 06, 2021

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Rookie K-pop girl group aespa will release new single "Next Level" on May 17, the group's agency said Thursday.

The four-piece group, trained and produced by K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment, made its debut in November with single "Black Mamba."

The song made a splash on global music charts, landing on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and topping streaming on the Korean music chart ran by China's QQ Music. The song's music video also became the fastest debut music video by a K-pop act to reach 100 million views on YouTube.

The band's name, aespa, comes from the English words "avatar, experience and aspect," with the name meaning "to be able to meet another self through an avatar and experience a new world." Under the concept, aespa's four members -- Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning -- appear with their own virtual avatars.

The band is the first new K-pop group SM Entertainment is showcasing since NCT was unveiled in 2016. It is also the first new girl group affiliated with the agency since Red Velvet's debut in 2014.

This image, provided by SM Entertainment, shows a logo for girl group aespa's upcoming single "New Level." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows rookie girl group aespa, who debuted in November last year. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#aespa #K-pop
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!