Seoul stocks trade higher late Thur. morning on recovery hopes
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned to gains late Thursday morning as hopes for a global economic rebound offset inflation worries.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 21.37 points, or 0.68 percent, to 3,168.74 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a weak start, tracking the overnight U.S. tech decline from the quicker-than-expected inflation.
Tech shares retreated in Seoul amid foreign selling, following U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comment that interest rates may have to rise to prevent the economy from overheating.
Bank, construction and chemical shares increased.
Top cap Samsung Electronics declined 0.61 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.89 percent.
Giant internet portal operator Naver decreased 0.82 percent, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics jumped 3.01 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem advanced 0.87 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.45 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,125.1 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 2.5 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(News Focus) Mother-son tragedy gets Seoul to end obligation to financially support family
-
Police investigate cryptocurrency exchange, freeze its cash deposits
-
N. Korea may give up nukes, but will test U.S. commitment to diplomacy: U.S. experts
-
(3rd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan agree on 'future-oriented' ties, differ on historical issues