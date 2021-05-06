Police conduct raid over anti-N.K. leafleting
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Police on Thursday raided the office of a vocal North Korean defector who claimed to have sent anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into the North in defiance of a ban.
Police launched an investigation after Park Sang-hak, head of Fighters for a Free North Korea, a North Korean defectors group, said the organization sent 10 balloons carrying around 500,000 leaflets between April 25-29.
"We are currently searching relevant locations," an official with the Seoul Metropolitan Police said. "We will conduct a swift and strict investigation."
If confirmed, Park's group will be the first to have sent the leaflets critical of the Kim Jong-un regime since Seoul banned such activity under a revised law in March.
Violations of the law are punishable by up to three years in prison or up to 30 million won (US$27,000) in fines.
The North Korean regime threatened "corresponding action" in response to the "intolerable provocation."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(News Focus) Mother-son tragedy gets Seoul to end obligation to financially support family
-
Police investigate cryptocurrency exchange, freeze its cash deposits
-
N. Korea may give up nukes, but will test U.S. commitment to diplomacy: U.S. experts
-
(3rd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan agree on 'future-oriented' ties, differ on historical issues