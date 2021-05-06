(LEAD) Police conduct raid over anti-N.K. leafleting
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout)
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Police on Thursday raided the office of a vocal North Korean defector who claimed to have sent anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into the North in defiance of a ban.
Police launched an investigation after Park Sang-hak, head of Fighters for a Free North Korea, a North Korean defectors group, claimed Friday that his organization sent 10 balloons carrying around 500,000 leaflets between April 25-29.
The raid on his office took place until afternoon with investigators securing documents and other materials needed for the probe into the case, officials said.
"We will analyze the secured materials, while also seeking to summon people involved in the matter," an official said. "We will carry out a swift and stern investigation."
If confirmed, Park's group will be the first to have sent the leaflets critical of the Kim Jong-un regime since Seoul banned such activity under a revised law in March.
Violations of the law are punishable by up to three years in prison or up to 30 million won (US$27,000) in fines.
On Sunday, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued a statement slamming South Korea for failing to stop the defector group from sending the leaflets, threatening to take "corresponding action" in response to the "intolerable provocation."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(3rd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan agree on 'future-oriented' ties, differ on historical issues
-
(LEAD) New cases under 600 again on fewer tests; variants in focus amid vaccine rollout
-
N.K. paper warns of virus infections via 'strange objects' in air