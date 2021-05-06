Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoong shifts to red in Q1

All News 13:27 May 06, 2021

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Daewoong Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 7.1 billion won (US$6.3 million), turning from a profit of 18.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 78.7 percent on-year to 44.3 billion won. Sales increased 6.2 percent to 348.5 billion won.
