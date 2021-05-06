Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Orion Q1 net income down 4.4 pct. to 71.7 bln won

All News 14:55 May 06, 2021

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Orion Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 71.7 billion won (US$63.7 million), down 4.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 101.9 billion won, up 5.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 11.5 percent to 602 billion won.

The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!