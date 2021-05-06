BGF Retail Q1 net income up 32.5 pct to 15.9 bln won
All News 15:28 May 06, 2021
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 15.9 billion won (US$14.1 million), up 32.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 21.6 billion won, up 16.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 7.8 percent to 1.5 trillion won.
The operating profit was 7.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
Most Saved
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(News Focus) Mother-son tragedy gets Seoul to end obligation to financially support family
-
Police investigate cryptocurrency exchange, freeze its cash deposits
-
(3rd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan agree on 'future-oriented' ties, differ on historical issues
-
N. Korea may give up nukes, but will test U.S. commitment to diplomacy: U.S. experts