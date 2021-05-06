SK hynix 129,000 DN 3,000

Youngpoong 702,000 UP 31,000

HyundaiEng&Const 52,300 UP 1,800

CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,600 UP 200

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,500 UP 200

KIA CORP. 80,200 DN 700

SamsungF&MIns 204,000 UP 5,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,650 UP 250

Kogas 32,700 UP 1,250

DB HiTek 55,400 0

DongkukStlMill 23,400 UP 1,150

JWPHARMA 28,300 UP 100

Hanwha 31,800 UP 1,250

Hyundai M&F INS 24,250 UP 950

LGInt 34,700 UP 1,450

CJ 101,000 UP 1,500

Daesang 27,200 UP 700

SKNetworks 5,390 UP 160

ORION Holdings 17,400 UP 400

HITEJINRO 34,450 UP 50

Yuhan 62,200 DN 400

CJ LOGISTICS 170,000 UP 1,500

DOOSAN 64,700 UP 2,000

DL 99,900 UP 5,100

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 134,000 UP 3,000

ShinhanGroup 41,000 UP 1,750

NEXENTIRE 8,650 UP 80

CHONGKUNDANG 129,500 UP 2,000

KCC 322,000 UP 18,000

SKBP 106,000 UP 1,500

AmoreG 73,900 UP 2,500

HyundaiMtr 223,500 0

BukwangPharm 20,500 DN 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 67,700 DN 1,200

Daewoong 32,950 DN 200

SamyangFood 91,800 UP 600

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,550 UP 800

CJ CheilJedang 407,500 UP 500

TaekwangInd 1,110,000 UP 55,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,550 UP 10

(MORE)