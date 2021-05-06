Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 May 06, 2021

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

SK hynix 129,000 DN 3,000
Youngpoong 702,000 UP 31,000
HyundaiEng&Const 52,300 UP 1,800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,600 UP 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,500 UP 200
KIA CORP. 80,200 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 204,000 UP 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,650 UP 250
Kogas 32,700 UP 1,250
DB HiTek 55,400 0
DongkukStlMill 23,400 UP 1,150
JWPHARMA 28,300 UP 100
Hanwha 31,800 UP 1,250
Hyundai M&F INS 24,250 UP 950
LGInt 34,700 UP 1,450
CJ 101,000 UP 1,500
Daesang 27,200 UP 700
SKNetworks 5,390 UP 160
ORION Holdings 17,400 UP 400
HITEJINRO 34,450 UP 50
Yuhan 62,200 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 170,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 64,700 UP 2,000
DL 99,900 UP 5,100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 134,000 UP 3,000
ShinhanGroup 41,000 UP 1,750
NEXENTIRE 8,650 UP 80
CHONGKUNDANG 129,500 UP 2,000
KCC 322,000 UP 18,000
SKBP 106,000 UP 1,500
AmoreG 73,900 UP 2,500
HyundaiMtr 223,500 0
BukwangPharm 20,500 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 67,700 DN 1,200
Daewoong 32,950 DN 200
SamyangFood 91,800 UP 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,550 UP 800
CJ CheilJedang 407,500 UP 500
TaekwangInd 1,110,000 UP 55,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,550 UP 10
(MORE)

