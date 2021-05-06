Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 May 06, 2021

SamsungHvyInd 6,000 DN 1,160
SYC 59,700 UP 2,100
DWEC 7,300 UP 220
Doosan Bobcat 51,100 UP 4,900
HyundaiMipoDock 91,500 UP 8,400
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,240 UP 120
HMM 39,900 UP 4,250
SNT MOTIV 60,700 DN 200
SKTelecom 309,500 UP 2,000
Hyosung 110,500 UP 3,000
LOTTE 35,450 UP 450
HYUNDAI STEEL 58,400 UP 3,100
KAL 27,600 UP 1,250
Shinsegae 312,500 DN 3,000
Nongshim 280,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 82,100 DN 1,400
LG Corp. 126,500 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 149,500 0
BoryungPharm 22,300 UP 700
L&L 14,500 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,900 UP 400
POSCO 395,500 UP 19,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,500 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 180,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,000 UP 1,050
KUMHOTIRE 4,045 UP 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,690 UP 240
Binggrae 61,400 UP 300
GCH Corp 36,850 UP 700
DB INSURANCE 50,000 UP 2,000
SamsungElec 82,300 DN 300
NHIS 13,200 UP 650
SK Discovery 55,100 UP 800
LS 72,700 UP 3,200
GC Corp 365,500 UP 12,500
GS E&C 44,950 UP 1,700
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,000 UP 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 642,000 DN 8,000
KPIC 306,500 UP 7,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,100 UP 420
(MORE)

