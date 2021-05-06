KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SKC 138,000 UP 2,000
GS Retail 35,150 UP 250
LotteChilsung 150,500 UP 2,500
Ottogi 533,000 DN 3,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,200 UP 200
KSOE 153,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,100 UP 750
OCI 121,500 UP 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 56,900 UP 1,100
KorZinc 464,000 UP 20,500
IlyangPharm 37,100 UP 1,550
F&F 180,000 0
NamsunAlum 3,560 UP 45
MERITZ SECU 4,895 UP 205
HtlShilla 92,500 UP 2,100
Hanmi Science 66,800 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 177,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 110,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI WIA 70,200 UP 800
KumhoPetrochem 296,000 UP 26,000
Mobis 274,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,150 UP 1,900
HDC HOLDINGS 12,450 UP 350
S-Oil 95,500 UP 3,800
S-1 80,100 DN 400
ZINUS 83,300 UP 800
LG Innotek 195,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 304,000 UP 15,500
Hanchem 249,500 UP 7,000
DWS 44,450 UP 1,400
IS DONGSEO 64,200 UP 900
HyundaiElev 47,000 UP 600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,500 UP 400
Hanon Systems 16,450 UP 150
SK 280,500 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 63,000 UP 2,800
Handsome 43,000 UP 1,800
Asiana Airlines 14,950 UP 150
COWAY 67,800 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 20,200 UP 850
(MORE)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(News Focus) Mother-son tragedy gets Seoul to end obligation to financially support family
-
Police investigate cryptocurrency exchange, freeze its cash deposits
-
(3rd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan agree on 'future-oriented' ties, differ on historical issues
-
N. Korea may give up nukes, but will test U.S. commitment to diplomacy: U.S. experts