SKC 138,000 UP 2,000

GS Retail 35,150 UP 250

LotteChilsung 150,500 UP 2,500

Ottogi 533,000 DN 3,000

TAEYOUNG E&C 13,200 UP 200

KSOE 153,000 UP 3,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,100 UP 750

OCI 121,500 UP 1,500

LS ELECTRIC 56,900 UP 1,100

KorZinc 464,000 UP 20,500

IlyangPharm 37,100 UP 1,550

F&F 180,000 0

NamsunAlum 3,560 UP 45

MERITZ SECU 4,895 UP 205

HtlShilla 92,500 UP 2,100

Hanmi Science 66,800 UP 500

SamsungElecMech 177,000 DN 2,000

Hanssem 110,500 UP 2,000

HYUNDAI WIA 70,200 UP 800

KumhoPetrochem 296,000 UP 26,000

Mobis 274,500 DN 2,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,150 UP 1,900

HDC HOLDINGS 12,450 UP 350

S-Oil 95,500 UP 3,800

S-1 80,100 DN 400

ZINUS 83,300 UP 800

LG Innotek 195,500 0

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 304,000 UP 15,500

Hanchem 249,500 UP 7,000

DWS 44,450 UP 1,400

IS DONGSEO 64,200 UP 900

HyundaiElev 47,000 UP 600

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,500 UP 400

Hanon Systems 16,450 UP 150

SK 280,500 UP 1,500

ShinpoongPharm 63,000 UP 2,800

Handsome 43,000 UP 1,800

Asiana Airlines 14,950 UP 150

COWAY 67,800 UP 300

KG DONGBU STL 20,200 UP 850

(MORE)