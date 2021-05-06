KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 121,500 UP 1,000
IBK 10,150 UP 630
KEPCO 23,600 UP 250
SamsungSecu 43,300 UP 1,600
KT 29,300 UP 200
LGCHEM 938,000 UP 18,000
SamsungEng 18,000 UP 1,100
CheilWorldwide 22,900 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL203500 UP4000
SAMSUNG C&T 133,000 UP 500
LOTTE TOUR 17,200 DN 50
LG Uplus 14,000 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 86,400 UP 2,800
KT&G 83,200 UP 400
DHICO 12,500 DN 150
Doosanfc 39,100 DN 150
LG Display 24,150 UP 200
Kangwonland 25,300 UP 250
DONGSUH 30,450 UP 350
NAVER 361,500 DN 3,000
Kakao 115,000 DN 500
NCsoft 806,000 DN 12,000
PanOcean 7,700 UP 540
KIWOOM 131,500 UP 4,500
DSME 37,250 UP 850
DSINFRA 10,450 UP 350
DongwonF&B 223,500 UP 8,000
KEPCO KPS 34,300 UP 1,050
LGH&H 1,581,000 UP 11,000
SAMSUNG CARD 34,300 UP 1,300
KEPCO E&C 33,050 DN 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,000 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,500 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 151,500 DN 3,000
Celltrion 252,500 DN 7,500
Huchems 21,900 UP 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 136,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 92,200 UP 2,400
KIH 109,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE Himart 39,300 UP 400
