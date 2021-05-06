KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 46,650 UP 3,650
CJ CGV 25,100 DN 350
LIG Nex1 40,200 UP 650
Fila Holdings 46,000 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 199,000 UP 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,350 UP 2,600
HANWHA LIFE 3,590 UP 270
AMOREPACIFIC 276,500 UP 6,500
FOOSUNG 10,250 UP 50
SK Innovation 281,500 UP 8,000
POONGSAN 41,250 UP 3,300
KBFinancialGroup 57,500 UP 4,200
Hansae 23,250 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 95,200 UP 4,900
Youngone Corp 41,850 UP 1,650
CSWIND 74,900 UP 4,500
GKL 16,000 UP 200
KOLON IND 63,800 UP 1,100
HanmiPharm 339,000 UP 6,500
BNK Financial Group 7,900 UP 430
emart 160,500 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY502 00 UP2400
KOLMAR KOREA 56,000 UP 2,000
HANJINKAL 51,200 UP 1,300
DoubleUGames 61,900 DN 400
CUCKOO 139,500 UP 2,500
COSMAX 119,500 UP 2,500
MANDO 63,000 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 783,000 UP 19,000
INNOCEAN 58,000 DN 1,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,750 UP 150
Netmarble 127,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S76300 UP6800
ORION 119,000 UP 4,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,000 UP 800
BGF Retail 161,000 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 256,000 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 28,050 UP 650
WooriFinancialGroup 10,950 UP 450
HYBE 251,000 UP 11,500
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
(News Focus) Mother-son tragedy gets Seoul to end obligation to financially support family
Police investigate cryptocurrency exchange, freeze its cash deposits
(3rd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan agree on 'future-oriented' ties, differ on historical issues
N. Korea may give up nukes, but will test U.S. commitment to diplomacy: U.S. experts