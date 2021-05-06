Defense chief vows stronger U.S.-Korea alliance, active push for OPCON transfer
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook vowed Thursday to actively push for the transition of the wartime operational control (OPCON) of its forces from the United States based upon a staunch combined readiness posture and alliance.
"Our military strives to bring the Korea-U.S. alliance a notch higher under the Joe Biden administration. While maintaining an ironclad combined readiness posture, we are pushing for the conditions-based OPCON transfer in a substantial manner," Suh said during an inaugural seminar of the Global Defense Research Forum (GDRF).
Seoul seeks to achieve the goal at an early date, though no specific timeframe has been set and there have been delays in due procedures for the transfer amid COVID-19. Seoul and Washington initially eyed around 2022 as a target date.
Pointing to "fast-changing security circumstances" on and around the Korean Peninsula, Suh stressed his commitment to the strong defense posture based upon the alliance so as to "proactively respond to security threats from all sides."
He also pledged to work more closely with global partners in the face of growing transnational and nontraditional threats, such as the new coronavirus and climate change.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan agree on 'future-oriented' ties, differ on historical issues
-
(LEAD) New cases under 600 again on fewer tests; variants in focus amid vaccine rollout
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
N. Korea may give up nukes, but will test U.S. commitment to diplomacy: U.S. experts