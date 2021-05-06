Cast of Mnet's audition show 'Kingdom' undergoing virus tests after COVID-19 outbreak
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- All cast members of the weekly K-pop audition show "Kingdom: Legendary War" on cable channel Mnet are undergoing COVID-19 tests after one of its background dancers tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the broadcaster said Thursday.
Mnet said it was informed that the dancer who participated in the program's filming session on Tuesday was confirmed to have contracted the virus.
It said none of its participants have likely come into close contact with the dancer, but K-pop groups, including The Boyz, iKON, BTOB and SF9, who attended the Tuesday session and the show's crew members are undergoing virus tests as preemptive measures.
Mnet said it fully complied with hygiene guidelines when shooting the show.
Beginning on April 1, "Kingdom," the sequel of "Road to Kingdom" (2020), features the four-round competition of six K-pop boy bands.
