S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 6, 2021
All News 16:30 May 06, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.627 0.639 -1.2
2-year TB 0.927 0.949 -2.2
3-year TB 1.140 1.158 -1.8
10-year TB 2.102 2.130 -2.8
2-year MSB 0.913 0.921 -0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 1.900 1.920 -2.0
91-day CD 0.730 0.730 0.0
(END)
