SPC Samlip Q1 net income up 301.9 pct. to 6.2 bln won

All News 17:05 May 06, 2021

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- SPC Samlip Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 6.2 billion won (US$5.5 million), up 301.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 10.4 billion won, up 52.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 10.5 percent to 652.5 billion won.
