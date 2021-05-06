Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Heavy sinks on Q1 earnings shock, share sale

All News 17:36 May 06, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Shares in Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major South Korean shipbuilder, on Thursday took a beating from its poorer than expected first-quarter earnings, its capital reduction plan and the sales of new shares.

Samsung Heavy fell 16.2 percent to close at 6,000 won (US$5.30) on the Seoul bourse as retail and institutional investors dumped shares after delivering weaker than expected earnings in the January-March period.

This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on March 26, 2021, shows a 13,000 TEU container carrier built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

On Tuesday, the shipbuilder said its loss in the first quarter expanded to 535.9 billion won, from a net loss of 227 billion won a year ago.

Operating loss, however, narrowed to 506.8 billion won during the cited period, from an operating loss of 47.8 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 13.8 percent on-year to 1.57 trillion won.

Samsung Heavy said it will carry out capital reduction to improve its financial status and sell new shares worth 1 trillion won.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!