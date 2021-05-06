U.S. policy appears aimed at addressing N.K. nuke issue through dialogue: Seoul official
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The United States' new policy approach on North Korea appears aimed at addressing the reclusive state's nuclear issue through dialogue, a foreign ministry official said Thursday, welcoming the pursuit of diplomacy as a central plank of its strategy.
The official made the remarks after Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Antony Blinken and Toshimitsu Motegi held a trilateral meeting on the margins of a Group of Seven gathering in London on Wednesday.
The three-way session came after the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden completed a monthslong review of its policy on the North and said it would seek a "calibrated, practical" approach toward the goal of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
"That the U.S. seeks to address the issue through dialogue with North Korea appears to take a great portion of its policy," the official told reporters, noting both Seoul and Tokyo have positively assessed Washington's policy to deal with Pyongyang.
"The U.S. has said that it aims to explore a realistic solution with diplomacy at its center, rather than taking an 'all for all, nothing for nothing' approach," the official added.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said last week that the U.S. policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain nor will it rely on strategic patience, a term that refers to the Obama-era approach of waiting for the North to signal a change in its behavior while maintaining diplomatic and economic pressure.
Her explanation signaled that the U.S. would seek a balance between the policies of former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, in pursuit of a phased, incremental agreement toward the final goal of the North's denuclearization.
