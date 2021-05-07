Korean culture center to offer free online screening of 'Minari'
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The award winning immigrant film "Minari" will be screened online for some moviegoers in the United States next week, the Korean Cultural Center in Washington said Thursday.
The film will be made available online free of charge to 600 viewers on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the culture center.
"The Korean Cultural Center Washington, D.C. is pleased to present a special screening of Minari in celebration of the broad critical acclaim for this American film by director Lee Issac Chung, including at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Sundance Film Festival, and elsewhere," it said in a press release.
The film will be made available online between 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. (EST) on May 14-15.
A co-star of the film, Youn Yuh-jung, recently won the Academy Award for best supporting actress.
"A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family (Steven Yeun, Alan S. Kim, Han Ye-ri, Noel Cho) that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American dream," the culture center said of the film.
"The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother (Youn Yuh-jung)."
Those who wish to view the film online must RSVP at the website of the Korean Cultural Center; http://washingtondc.korean-culture.org/, upon which they will receive tickets via email.
The special screening will be available for viewing only in the United States, the event organizers said.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
N.K. paper warns of virus infections via 'strange objects' in air
-
COVID-19 self-test kits available at convenience stores, other locations
-
(LEAD) New cases under 600 again on fewer tests; variants in focus amid vaccine rollout