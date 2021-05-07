Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:00 May 07, 2021

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- PM nominee hints at easing property-related taxes (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- PM nominee says he will consider giving benefits to young men completing mandatory military services (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. supports waiver of patent protections of COVID-19 vaccines (Donga Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae gauges public opinions over whether to go ahead with Moon's picks for 3 ministers (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. supports patent waiver of COVID-19 vaccines but challenges ahead (Segye Times)
-- U.S. voices support for waiver of IP rights of COVID-19 vaccines (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Even with potential vaccine patent waiver, S. Korea has long way to go for vaccine production (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S. supports waiver of patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea to mark 2nd Parents Day since onset of COVID-19 pandemic (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. supports COVID-19 vaccine waiver as supply outpaces demand (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Biden administration supports IP rights waiver of COVID-19 vaccines (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Three of Moon's cabinet picks are called unworthy (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Foreign minister calls for greater vaccine cooperation at G-7 summit (Korea Herald)
-- Uncertain future ahead of Korea-Japan relations (Korea Times)
(END)

