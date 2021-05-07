(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 7)

Noh's "property investment technique using an official residence" is nothing to sneeze at. He bought one of the apartment units in Sejong City provided to government officials favorably with an acquisition tax cut as part of an incentive to move to the city. However, he did not move into the apartment but leased it on a jeonse (deposit) basis. He used the deposit to repay a loan. While residing in an official residence, he sold the apartment for a profit of 220 million won. This is a typical case of speculation, taking advantage of jeonse without moving into a house. He may argue there was no legal problem, but if confirmed, blame is inevitable for being unscrupulous as the land minister.