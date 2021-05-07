(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 7)

President Moon Jae-in has so far pressed ahead with the appointments of 29 public office candidates without consent from the opposition. Before the April 7 parliamentary elections last year, he appointed some of them as government ministers even without adopting the required report on their approval after confirmation hearings. After the ruling Democratic Party's landslide victory in the last election, the president appointed the rest of them after bypassing the opposition People Power Party (PPP). If this is the way things are done, why are confirmation hearings even bothered with?