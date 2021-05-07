N.K. leader holds photo session with families of army after attending performance
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a photo session with families of the army, a day after attending their art performance, state media reported Friday.
Earlier on Wednesday, Kim and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, attended the performance of the art groups of servicemen's families from large combined units of the Korean People's Army (KPA), according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim highly appreciated the performers' devoted efforts for being "reliable assistants to their husbands" and "true servants for soldiers" at the photo session Thursday, the KCNA said.
Photos released by state media show leader Kim standing with the participants dressed in the Korean traditional attire "hanbok." Party officials and military officers did not take photos with the participants.
Top officials had attended Wednesday's performance, including Jo Yong-won, secretary for Organizational Affairs of the party's Central Committee; Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party; and Pak Jong-chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army.
