Another batch of S. Koreans returns from virus-hit India
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- The second group of more than 200 South Koreans returned home Friday from virus-hit India via a special flight and more people are scheduled to arrive here this month.
A flight operated by Asiana Airlines landed at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, around 6:22 a.m. with 204 passengers, including one Indian citizen, after departing from Bengaluru, southern India.
The flight originally planned to return here with 211 people, but some of them were removed after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
This is the second time this week that a chartered flight transported South Korean citizens from India.
On Tuesday, a flight operated by Indian air carrier Vistara arrived here with 172 passengers after departing from Chennai International Airport in southern India.
South Korea plans to operate 10 more non-scheduled flights this month to transport South Korean citizens from India.
India has been a virus hotspot in recent months, with a COVID-19 variant strain also posing a problem. The country has reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases per day for the past two weeks, with its accumulated total now exceeding 21 million.
Regular flights between South Korea and India have been suspended since March last year over virus concerns. Since then, only non-regular flights have been operated between the two countries.
But to better contain the Indian variant of COVID-19, South Korea started to suspend non-scheduled flights on April 24, although it allowed flights carrying South Korean nationals to operate on a limited basis.
Those aboard flights to South Korea must submit a health certificate proving they tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
All arrivals from India must stay in state-designated shelters for seven days even if they test negative for COVID-19.
Previously, travelers from India had to stay at the shelters for two days, but health authorities decided to tighten measures to better curb imported cases.
They have to take a diagnostic test on the sixth day after their arrival and can move to their residential places for self-isolation if they test negative. They need to undergo virus tests again before they are freed from self-isolation.
