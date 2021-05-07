Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:10 May 07, 2021

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/14 Rain 0

Incheon 16/14 Rain 0

Suwon 18/11 Rain 0

Cheongju 21/13 Rain 60

Daejeon 21/13 Rain 60

Chuncheon 20/10 Rain 0

Gangneung 25/17 Sunny 0

Jeonju 21/14 Rain 60

Gwangju 21/14 Cloudy 10

Jeju 24/17 Cloudy 10

Daegu 24/12 Sunny 60

Busan 21/14 Sunny 10

