Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:10 May 07, 2021
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/14 Rain 0
Incheon 16/14 Rain 0
Suwon 18/11 Rain 0
Cheongju 21/13 Rain 60
Daejeon 21/13 Rain 60
Chuncheon 20/10 Rain 0
Gangneung 25/17 Sunny 0
Jeonju 21/14 Rain 60
Gwangju 21/14 Cloudy 10
Jeju 24/17 Cloudy 10
Daegu 24/12 Sunny 60
Busan 21/14 Sunny 10
(END)
