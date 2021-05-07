Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to focus on supporting job recovery: senior official

All News 09:17 May 07, 2021

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will step up efforts to prop up the sluggish job market as the pace of job recovery remains weak amid the fallout of the pandemic, a senior government official said Friday.

The country reported the first job addition in 13 months in March, but it has a long way to go for the full-blown recovery of the job market, according to First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon.

"Improvements in the job market are necessary for the balanced recovery of exports and domestic demand," Lee said at a meeting on policy directions.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is on a recovery track on the back of robust exports of chips and autos. But the job market and domestic demand remain sluggish amid a flare-up in COVID-19 cases.

The number of employed people reached 26.9 million in March, 314,000 more than a year earlier, according to the statistics agency. It marked the first time that the county added jobs since February 2020.

The country's exports grew 41.4 percent on-year in April, the sharpest on-year gain, to extend their increases to the sixth straight month.

This file photo, taken Feb. 3, 2021, shows people waiting to apply for unemployment benefits at a state-run job center in western Seoul. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#job market #pandemic
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!