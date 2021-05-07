Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, tracking the Wall Street rally that stemmed from improved U.S. unemployment data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6 points, or 0.19 percent, to reach 3,184.74 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The Dow Industrial Average gained 0.93 percent to close at a record high for the second session in a row, with the U.S. unemployment data dropping to a pandemic-era low.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics retreated 0.73 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.16 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver edged up 0.14 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics advanced 2.94 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.67 percent, while leading chemical firm LG Chem slipped 0.11 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,121.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.2 won from the previous session's close.
