Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Jeonju film fest to scale down remaining events following COVID-19 outbreak

All News 11:24 May 07, 2021

JEONJU, South Korea, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Organizers of the ongoing Jeonju International Film Festival (JIFF) said Friday it will partly scale down its remaining events as two COVID-19 cases have broken out among its volunteers and spectators.

According to the municipality of Jeonju, the host city of the annual film festival located about 240 kilometers south of Seoul, one JIFF volunteer recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

All 53 volunteers were tested for the virus and received negative results. Seven of them, who worked in the same venue with the patient, have gone into self-quarantine as part of precautionary measures, the city government said.

At the same time, another COVID-19 case was reported from the visitors who attended the film festival over the weekend.

But the diagnosed visitor was found not to have come into close contact with other people thanks to the festival's sit-apart rule and the mandatory wearing of face masks, according to the city government.

This April 30, 2021, file photo shows a cinema street in Jeonju, about 240 kilometers south of Seoul, with banners advertising the 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival. (Yonhap)

Consequently, JIFF's organizing committee said it will raise the level of its antivirus measures during the remaining period to prevent further infections.

It will shut down the resting area for volunteers and provide a full refund of movie tickets, while some movie screenings and conversation sessions will be canceled.

A press screening for the closing film will go on as scheduled, but a round-up press conference will be switched to online, according to the committee. Saturday's closing ceremony will be scaled-down as well.

"There were no reports on additional COVID-19 infections or the spread of the virus in connection to the festival," a JIFF official said, delivering its gratitude to people who showed concern for the event.

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Jeonju film fest #coronavirus #scale-down
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!