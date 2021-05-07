Jeonju film fest to scale down remaining events following COVID-19 outbreak
JEONJU, South Korea, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Organizers of the ongoing Jeonju International Film Festival (JIFF) said Friday it will partly scale down its remaining events as two COVID-19 cases have broken out among its volunteers and spectators.
According to the municipality of Jeonju, the host city of the annual film festival located about 240 kilometers south of Seoul, one JIFF volunteer recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
All 53 volunteers were tested for the virus and received negative results. Seven of them, who worked in the same venue with the patient, have gone into self-quarantine as part of precautionary measures, the city government said.
At the same time, another COVID-19 case was reported from the visitors who attended the film festival over the weekend.
But the diagnosed visitor was found not to have come into close contact with other people thanks to the festival's sit-apart rule and the mandatory wearing of face masks, according to the city government.
Consequently, JIFF's organizing committee said it will raise the level of its antivirus measures during the remaining period to prevent further infections.
It will shut down the resting area for volunteers and provide a full refund of movie tickets, while some movie screenings and conversation sessions will be canceled.
A press screening for the closing film will go on as scheduled, but a round-up press conference will be switched to online, according to the committee. Saturday's closing ceremony will be scaled-down as well.
"There were no reports on additional COVID-19 infections or the spread of the virus in connection to the festival," a JIFF official said, delivering its gratitude to people who showed concern for the event.
