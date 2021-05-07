N.K. tightens antivirus efforts in border area within range of anti-Pyongyang leaflets
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has tightened antivirus efforts in an eastern inter-Korean border region, the country's main newspaper said Friday, a day after the paper issued a warning about coronavirus infections through anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent from South Korea.
The Rodong Sinmun said the North is stepping up efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the border county of Kosong in Kangwon Province, especially in the sea and forest areas.
"We are putting all-out efforts to educate the public to strictly follow the guideline of immediately reporting any unusual occurrence to the relevant authorities," it said.
The paper was pointing to "things such as dead animals," but observers say it could also be referring to leaflets.
Last week, an activist group consisting of North Korean defectors in South Korea said that it released around 500,000 leaflets into the North via large balloons despite a recently enacted ban on such cross-border leafleting.
Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued a statement Sunday, slamming Seoul for failing to stop the leaflets, calling the launches an "intolerable provocation" and warning of unspecified "corresponding action."
On Thursday, the paper also warned people against "strange objects" floating in the air, saying that it could carry the coronavirus.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but has taken relatively swift and tough measures against the pandemic, such as imposing strict border controls since early last year.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
From Shakespeare to Ed Sheeran, portraits of British icons on exhibit at national museum
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says Biden 'made big blunder,' warns of 'worse crisis beyond control'
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
COVID-19 self-test kits available at convenience stores, other locations
-
N.K. paper warns of virus infections via 'strange objects' in air
-
(LEAD) Bars in Incheon to reopen next week, defying closure order
-
(LEAD) New cases under 600 again on fewer tests; variants in focus amid vaccine rollout