Ex-prosecutor gets three years in prison for taking bribes over Lime fraud scandal
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- A former senior prosecutor was sentenced to three years in prison Friday for taking bribes in connection with a financial fraud scandal involving Lime Asset Management.
The Seoul Southern District Court convicted Yun Gap-geun, former chief of the Daegu High Prosecutors Office, of accepting bribes through good offices.
He was indicted for accepting about 220 million won (US$196,250) in kickbacks from Lee Jong-pil, former vice president of the hedge fund, and the chairman of Metropolitan Group, a real estate developer funded by Lime, in 2019.
They allegedly requested Yun, then a lawyer and an opposition party official, use his influence and persuade the chief executive of Woori Bank to resume sale of Lime funds.
Lime was investigated over its alleged cover-up of massive losses and subsequent suspension of fund redemption worth an estimated 1.6 trillion won.
The case has developed into a high-profile lobbying scandal, in which former and incumbent government officials and politicians are embroiled.
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
From Shakespeare to Ed Sheeran, portraits of British icons on exhibit at national museum
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says Biden 'made big blunder,' warns of 'worse crisis beyond control'
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
COVID-19 self-test kits available at convenience stores, other locations
-
N.K. paper warns of virus infections via 'strange objects' in air
-
(LEAD) Bars in Incheon to reopen next week, defying closure order
-
(3rd LD) New cases under 600 again on fewer tests; variants in focus amid vaccine rollout