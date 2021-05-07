Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ssangyongc& E. Q1 net income up 1.1 pct. to 19.7 bln won

All News 13:36 May 07, 2021

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Ssangyongc& E. Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 19.7 billion won (US$17.5 million), up 1.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 6.2 percent on-year to 32.8 billion won. Revenue increased 7.2 percent to 336.6 billion won.
