K League grudge match ahead as champions Jeonbuk look to stay undefeated

As Paik was preparing to end his European stint and join Jeonbuk earlier this year, Suwon contended that Paik was obligated to sign with them if he wanted to play in the K League. As a middle school player, Paik had been in Suwon's youth system. Suwon allowed him to leave for FC Barcelona and even provided him with financial assistance, on the condition that he would join them once he decided to come home.