K League grudge match ahead as champions Jeonbuk look to stay undefeated
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- There will be a Round 2 of the K League grudge match between clubs caught in a player signing controversy.
And this time, the key protagonist will likely make an appearance after all.
The league-leading Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will host the middle-of-the-pack Suwon Samsung Bluewings at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul.
It will be the second match between the teams since Jeonbuk's acquisition of Paik Seung-ho, a one-time Suwon youth player.
In the first meeting on April 3 in Suwon, a 3-1 Jeonbuk victory held four days after the signing, Paik didn't play. He made his K League debut on April 11 and has played in three matches so far, putting him on track to face the team that once threatened legal action against the 24-year-old midfielder.
As Paik was preparing to end his European stint and join Jeonbuk earlier this year, Suwon contended that Paik was obligated to sign with them if he wanted to play in the K League. As a middle school player, Paik had been in Suwon's youth system. Suwon allowed him to leave for FC Barcelona and even provided him with financial assistance, on the condition that he would join them once he decided to come home.
Some angry words were exchanged, but on Tuesday, Suwon announced they and Paik's camp had reached an amicable settlement. No further details were provided, other than that Suwon will use whatever sum of money Paik paid in settlement to shore up their youth system.
The club and the player have decided to move on, though it's not yet clear if fans have.
In that April match, held at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, angry Bluewings fans hung signs to take shots at Paik for reneging on that earlier agreement. Supporters for both clubs took their battle to social media too.
Even without the backdrop of Paik's saga, there's much at stake for both clubs.
Jeonbuk are still undefeated with eight wins and five draws, but they've played to three consecutive draws and managed just two goals in the process. They still lead the league with 25 goals though.
Suwon are in the crowded middle class at 19 points, tied with Daegu FC and Pohang Steelers and one behind Jeju United. Suwon are winless in their past 10 meetings against Jeonbuk, with two draws and eight losses. They have been outscored by a whopping 21-3 margin in those 10 matches.
Elsewhere in the K League, Daegu will try to extend their winning streak to a franchise-best five matches on Saturday against Incheon United. No club has won five in a row this season.
Edgar has found the back of the net in each of the past four Daegu victories. They had three straight 1-0 victories before erupting for a 4-2 win over Suwon FC last weekend.
Incheon are undefeated in the last three and beat Daegu 2-1 on March 6.
Jeju will take on Suwon FC on Saturday with a chance to avenge a 2-1 defeat on April 4. It remains the only loss for Jeju (20 points), which will try to put more pressure on the two top dogs, Jeonbuk (29 points) and Ulsan Hyundai FC (25 points).
FC Seoul and Seongnam FC will have their next four matches rescheduled starting this week, after FC Seoul's Hwang Hyun-soo tested positive for COVID-19 following an April 30 match against Seongnam.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
From Shakespeare to Ed Sheeran, portraits of British icons on exhibit at national museum
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says Biden 'made big blunder,' warns of 'worse crisis beyond control'
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
COVID-19 self-test kits available at convenience stores, other locations
-
N.K. paper warns of virus infections via 'strange objects' in air
-
(LEAD) Bars in Incheon to reopen next week, defying closure order
-
(3rd LD) New cases under 600 again on fewer tests; variants in focus amid vaccine rollout