S. Korea to sell 2 tln won of Treasury bills in May
All News 15:00 May 07, 2021
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 2 trillion won (US$1.8 billion) worth of Treasury bills this month to repay maturing debt, the finance ministry said Friday.
The bills, which have a maturity of 63 days, will be sold in two separate auctions in May, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Treasury bills are usually floated to raise money to cover short-term financial shortfalls and thus are generally sold with a maturity of less than a year. The debts should be repaid within the year of issuance.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
From Shakespeare to Ed Sheeran, portraits of British icons on exhibit at national museum
Most Saved
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says Biden 'made big blunder,' warns of 'worse crisis beyond control'
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
COVID-19 self-test kits available at convenience stores, other locations
-
N.K. paper warns of virus infections via 'strange objects' in air
-
(LEAD) Bars in Incheon to reopen next week, defying closure order
-
(3rd LD) New cases under 600 again on fewer tests; variants in focus amid vaccine rollout