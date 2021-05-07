(LEAD) Yellow dust covers central western Korea; fine dust warning issued for Seoul
(ATTN: UPDATES with issuance of fine dust warning and new PM 10 figures in paras 1-4, 9-12; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Central western South Korea was shrouded Friday by a yellow dust storm originating from the Gobi Desert in northern China and Mongolia, the state weather agency said, with a fine dust warning issued for Seoul and nearby areas.
A fine dust advisory, issued for Seoul at 1 p.m., was upgraded to a fine dust warning one hour later, as the average hourly concentration of fine dust particles smaller than 10 micrometers in diameter, known as PM 10, surged to 610 micrograms per cubic meter in the capital Friday afternoon.
A fine dust warning is issued when the PM 10 figure stays above 300 micrograms for longer than two hours.
A fine dust advisory was also replaced by a fine dust warning in Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital, Incheon and South Chungcheong Province, where the average hourly PM 10 density soared to between 470 and 632 as of 3 p.m., according to the state-run Air Quality Forecasting Center.
The center said the latest yellow storm is expected to spread to almost all other parts of South Korea in the afternoon and affect the entire nation until Sunday.
The density of PM 10 dust is expected to soar to "very bad" levels later in the day in the capital area, the central provinces of Gangwon and Chungcheong, the southwestern province of North Jeolla and the southwestern city Gwangju, and "bad" levels in other regions.
On Saturday, the PM 10 density will remain at the "very bad" level in the capital, Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces and the southern resort island of Jeju, the center said.
The weather authorities here categorize concentrations of PM 10 between zero and 30 micrograms as "good," between 31 and 80 as "normal," between 81 and 150 as "bad" and more than 151 as "very bad."
In a related move, the Ministry of Environment said the third-highest level of "caution" in the government's four-stage crisis alert against yellow dust was enforced for Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi Province and South Chungcheong Province as of 2 p.m.
Six other regions -- Gangwon Province, Daejeon, Sejong, North Chungcheong Province, Gwangju and North Jeolla Province -- were placed under the lowest "attention" level, the ministry said.
The yellow dust "caution and "attention" levels are enforced when the daily PM 10 average is expected to stay above 300 and 150 micrograms, respectively, for long than two hours.
The ministry asked that all outdoor workers wear masks and weak and vulnerable people be protected from air pollution.
