Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
April 30 -- New U.S. policy seeks 'practical' diplomacy with N.K. for complete denuclearization: Psaki
May 2 -- N. Korea says Biden 'made big blunder,' warns of 'worse crisis beyond control'
-- N.K. leader's sister warns S. Korea of consequence for failing to stop propaganda leaflets
-- U.S. policy not aimed at hostility, but reducing tension with N. Korea: Sullivan
3 -- Blinken urges N. Korea to engage, saying U.S. seeks practical progress
4 -- N. Korea continues to build up chemical, biological weapons: Pentagon official
5 -- Washington Post reports U.S. again reaches out to N. Korea but to no avail
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
From Shakespeare to Ed Sheeran, portraits of British icons on exhibit at national museum
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says Biden 'made big blunder,' warns of 'worse crisis beyond control'
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
N.K. paper warns of virus infections via 'strange objects' in air
-
COVID-19 self-test kits available at convenience stores, other locations
-
(LEAD) Bars in Incheon to reopen next week, defying closure order
-
(LEAD) Delivery workers to go on partial strike over ban on ground-floor parking