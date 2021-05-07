Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 May 07, 2021

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

April 30 -- New U.S. policy seeks 'practical' diplomacy with N.K. for complete denuclearization: Psaki
May 2 -- N. Korea says Biden 'made big blunder,' warns of 'worse crisis beyond control'

-- N.K. leader's sister warns S. Korea of consequence for failing to stop propaganda leaflets

-- U.S. policy not aimed at hostility, but reducing tension with N. Korea: Sullivan

3 -- Blinken urges N. Korea to engage, saying U.S. seeks practical progress

4 -- N. Korea continues to build up chemical, biological weapons: Pentagon official

5 -- Washington Post reports U.S. again reaches out to N. Korea but to no avail
