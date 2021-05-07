DL 101,500 UP 1,600

KIA CORP. 80,700 UP 500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 134,000 0

ShinhanGroup 41,500 UP 500

Yuhan 63,100 UP 900

HITEJINRO 35,100 UP 650

DOOSAN 65,300 UP 600

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,850 UP 350

CJ LOGISTICS 168,500 DN 1,500

ORION Holdings 17,500 UP 100

NEXENTIRE 8,430 DN 220

CHONGKUNDANG 132,500 UP 3,000

Daesang 27,500 UP 300

KCC 317,500 DN 4,500

SKBP 108,000 UP 2,000

SKNetworks 5,420 UP 30

Hanwha 31,500 DN 300

SK hynix 129,500 UP 500

Youngpoong 700,000 DN 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 53,600 UP 1,300

CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,050 UP 450

SamsungF&MIns 208,000 UP 4,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,000 UP 350

Kogas 32,900 UP 200

DB HiTek 55,700 UP 300

CJ 99,800 DN 1,200

JWPHARMA 28,400 UP 100

LGInt 35,500 UP 800

DongkukStlMill 24,400 UP 1,000

Hyundai M&F INS 24,900 UP 650

AmoreG 74,000 UP 100

HyundaiMtr 224,000 UP 500

BukwangPharm 20,850 UP 350

ILJIN MATERIALS 68,700 UP 1,000

Daewoong 34,200 UP 1,250

SamyangFood 92,800 UP 1,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,300 DN 250

CJ CheilJedang 427,000 UP 19,500

TaekwangInd 1,090,000 DN 20,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,730 UP 180

(MORE)