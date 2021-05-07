KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DL 101,500 UP 1,600
KIA CORP. 80,700 UP 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 134,000 0
ShinhanGroup 41,500 UP 500
Yuhan 63,100 UP 900
HITEJINRO 35,100 UP 650
DOOSAN 65,300 UP 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,850 UP 350
CJ LOGISTICS 168,500 DN 1,500
ORION Holdings 17,500 UP 100
NEXENTIRE 8,430 DN 220
CHONGKUNDANG 132,500 UP 3,000
Daesang 27,500 UP 300
KCC 317,500 DN 4,500
SKBP 108,000 UP 2,000
SKNetworks 5,420 UP 30
Hanwha 31,500 DN 300
SK hynix 129,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 700,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 53,600 UP 1,300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,050 UP 450
SamsungF&MIns 208,000 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,000 UP 350
Kogas 32,900 UP 200
DB HiTek 55,700 UP 300
CJ 99,800 DN 1,200
JWPHARMA 28,400 UP 100
LGInt 35,500 UP 800
DongkukStlMill 24,400 UP 1,000
Hyundai M&F INS 24,900 UP 650
AmoreG 74,000 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 224,000 UP 500
BukwangPharm 20,850 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 68,700 UP 1,000
Daewoong 34,200 UP 1,250
SamyangFood 92,800 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,300 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 427,000 UP 19,500
TaekwangInd 1,090,000 DN 20,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,730 UP 180
