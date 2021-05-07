KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 27,900 UP 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,380 UP 140
DAEWOONG PHARM 143,500 UP 7,500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 20,700 UP 1,950
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,700 UP 1,010
Binggrae 61,800 UP 400
GCH Corp 37,600 UP 750
LotteChilsung 147,000 DN 3,500
Nongshim 291,000 UP 11,000
SGBC 82,400 UP 300
Hyosung 110,500 0
LOTTE 35,550 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 150,000 UP 500
BoryungPharm 21,650 DN 650
L&L 14,550 UP 50
LG Corp. 126,500 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,900 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 59,500 UP 1,100
Shinsegae 315,500 UP 3,000
DB INSURANCE 50,500 UP 500
SamsungElec 81,900 DN 400
NHIS 13,200 0
SK Discovery 55,800 UP 700
LS 72,300 DN 400
GC Corp 373,000 UP 7,500
GS E&C 45,650 UP 700
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 42,800 UP 1,800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 642,000 0
POSCO 398,000 UP 2,500
KPIC 308,000 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,200 UP 100
SKC 142,500 UP 4,500
GS Retail 36,250 UP 1,100
SPC SAMLIP 76,900 UP 4,400
SAMSUNG SDS 183,000 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,100 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,125 UP 80
Ottogi 540,000 UP 7,000
IlyangPharm 36,750 DN 350
KSOE 154,500 UP 1,500
(MORE)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
From Shakespeare to Ed Sheeran, portraits of British icons on exhibit at national museum
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says Biden 'made big blunder,' warns of 'worse crisis beyond control'
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
COVID-19 self-test kits available at convenience stores, other locations
-
N.K. paper warns of virus infections via 'strange objects' in air
-
(LEAD) Bars in Incheon to reopen next week, defying closure order
-
(3rd LD) New cases under 600 again on fewer tests; variants in focus amid vaccine rollout