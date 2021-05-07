KAL 27,900 UP 300

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,380 UP 140

DAEWOONG PHARM 143,500 UP 7,500

H.S.ENTERPRISE 20,700 UP 1,950

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,700 UP 1,010

Binggrae 61,800 UP 400

GCH Corp 37,600 UP 750

LotteChilsung 147,000 DN 3,500

Nongshim 291,000 UP 11,000

SGBC 82,400 UP 300

Hyosung 110,500 0

LOTTE 35,550 UP 100

POSCO CHEMICAL 150,000 UP 500

BoryungPharm 21,650 DN 650

L&L 14,550 UP 50

LG Corp. 126,500 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 65,900 0

HYUNDAI STEEL 59,500 UP 1,100

Shinsegae 315,500 UP 3,000

DB INSURANCE 50,500 UP 500

SamsungElec 81,900 DN 400

NHIS 13,200 0

SK Discovery 55,800 UP 700

LS 72,300 DN 400

GC Corp 373,000 UP 7,500

GS E&C 45,650 UP 700

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 42,800 UP 1,800

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 642,000 0

POSCO 398,000 UP 2,500

KPIC 308,000 UP 1,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,200 UP 100

SKC 142,500 UP 4,500

GS Retail 36,250 UP 1,100

SPC SAMLIP 76,900 UP 4,400

SAMSUNG SDS 183,000 UP 3,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 33,100 UP 100

KUMHOTIRE 4,125 UP 80

Ottogi 540,000 UP 7,000

IlyangPharm 36,750 DN 350

KSOE 154,500 UP 1,500

