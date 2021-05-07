KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,800 UP 700
OCI 121,000 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 57,100 UP 200
KorZinc 455,500 DN 8,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,010 UP 10
SYC 60,200 UP 500
HyundaiMipoDock 92,900 UP 1,400
IS DONGSEO 67,800 UP 3,600
F&F 180,000 0
NamsunAlum 3,645 UP 85
MERITZ SECU 4,905 UP 10
HtlShilla 92,900 UP 400
Hanmi Science 70,100 UP 3,300
SamsungElecMech 182,000 UP 5,000
Hanssem 112,500 UP 2,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,650 UP 450
LG Innotek 201,000 UP 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 309,000 UP 5,000
HMM 42,600 UP 2,700
HYUNDAI WIA 71,400 UP 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 281,000 DN 15,000
S-Oil 94,400 DN 1,100
Mobis 277,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,250 UP 1,100
HDC HOLDINGS 12,950 UP 500
S-1 80,000 DN 100
ZINUS 84,400 UP 1,100
Hanchem 247,000 DN 2,500
DWS 45,300 UP 850
KEPCO 24,300 UP 700
SamsungSecu 43,500 UP 200
SKTelecom 312,000 UP 2,500
SNT MOTIV 60,100 DN 600
HyundaiElev 49,450 UP 2,450
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,100 UP 600
Hanon Systems 16,450 0
SK 282,500 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 64,300 UP 1,300
Handsome 44,600 UP 1,600
Asiana Airlines 15,200 UP 250
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
From Shakespeare to Ed Sheeran, portraits of British icons on exhibit at national museum
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
(LEAD) N. Korea says Biden 'made big blunder,' warns of 'worse crisis beyond control'
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
COVID-19 self-test kits available at convenience stores, other locations
N.K. paper warns of virus infections via 'strange objects' in air
(LEAD) Bars in Incheon to reopen next week, defying closure order
(3rd LD) New cases under 600 again on fewer tests; variants in focus amid vaccine rollout