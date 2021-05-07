KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 69,400 UP 1,600
LOTTE SHOPPING 126,000 UP 4,500
IBK 10,200 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 134,500 UP 1,500
DONGSUH 30,950 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 20,350 UP 150
SamsungEng 17,950 DN 50
PanOcean 7,440 DN 260
SAMSUNG CARD 34,250 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 23,250 UP 350
KT 29,350 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL206000 UP2500
LOTTE TOUR 17,550 UP 350
LG Uplus 14,050 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 86,400 0
KT&G 83,900 UP 700
DHICO 12,650 UP 150
Doosanfc 39,600 UP 500
LG Display 24,700 UP 550
Kangwonland 25,550 UP 250
NAVER 361,000 DN 500
Kakao 114,500 DN 500
NCsoft 830,000 UP 24,000
KIWOOM 133,500 UP 2,000
DSME 37,250 0
DSINFRA 10,700 UP 250
DWEC 7,460 UP 160
DongwonF&B 223,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 34,500 UP 200
LGH&H 1,571,000 DN 10,000
LGCHEM 919,000 DN 19,000
KEPCO E&C 34,750 UP 1,700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,100 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,050 UP 550
LGELECTRONICS 153,000 UP 1,500
Celltrion 266,500 UP 14,000
Huchems 22,000 UP 100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 92,800 UP 600
KIH 112,000 UP 3,000
LOTTE Himart 40,600 UP 1,300
