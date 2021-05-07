KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 46,700 UP 50
CJ CGV 26,050 UP 950
LIG Nex1 41,000 UP 800
Fila Holdings 49,450 UP 3,450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 198,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,300 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 3,690 UP 100
AMOREPACIFIC 277,000 UP 500
FOOSUNG 10,400 UP 150
SK Innovation 283,500 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 41,650 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 58,300 UP 800
Hansae 24,350 UP 1,100
LG HAUSYS 96,800 UP 1,600
Youngone Corp 42,600 UP 750
CSWIND 74,900 0
GKL 16,250 UP 250
KOLON IND 64,800 UP 1,000
HanmiPharm 340,500 UP 1,500
BNK Financial Group 7,880 DN 20
emart 161,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY495 00 DN700
KOLMAR KOREA 56,600 UP 600
HANJINKAL 51,300 UP 100
DoubleUGames 63,300 UP 1,400
CUCKOO 138,500 DN 1,000
COSMAX 120,000 UP 500
MANDO 63,400 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 804,000 UP 21,000
INNOCEAN 59,300 UP 1,300
Doosan Bobcat 51,400 UP 300
Netmarble 130,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S75500 DN800
ORION 120,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,900 DN 100
BGF Retail 166,000 UP 5,000
SKCHEM 255,500 DN 500
HDC-OP 29,400 UP 1,350
WooriFinancialGroup 11,000 UP 50
HYBE 252,500 UP 1,500
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
From Shakespeare to Ed Sheeran, portraits of British icons on exhibit at national museum
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
(LEAD) N. Korea says Biden 'made big blunder,' warns of 'worse crisis beyond control'
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
COVID-19 self-test kits available at convenience stores, other locations
N.K. paper warns of virus infections via 'strange objects' in air
(LEAD) Bars in Incheon to reopen next week, defying closure order
(3rd LD) New cases under 600 again on fewer tests; variants in focus amid vaccine rollout