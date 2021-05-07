Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 May 07, 2021

GS 46,700 UP 50
CJ CGV 26,050 UP 950
LIG Nex1 41,000 UP 800
Fila Holdings 49,450 UP 3,450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 198,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,300 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 3,690 UP 100
AMOREPACIFIC 277,000 UP 500
FOOSUNG 10,400 UP 150
SK Innovation 283,500 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 41,650 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 58,300 UP 800
Hansae 24,350 UP 1,100
LG HAUSYS 96,800 UP 1,600
Youngone Corp 42,600 UP 750
CSWIND 74,900 0
GKL 16,250 UP 250
KOLON IND 64,800 UP 1,000
HanmiPharm 340,500 UP 1,500
BNK Financial Group 7,880 DN 20
emart 161,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY495 00 DN700
KOLMAR KOREA 56,600 UP 600
HANJINKAL 51,300 UP 100
DoubleUGames 63,300 UP 1,400
CUCKOO 138,500 DN 1,000
COSMAX 120,000 UP 500
MANDO 63,400 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 804,000 UP 21,000
INNOCEAN 59,300 UP 1,300
Doosan Bobcat 51,400 UP 300
Netmarble 130,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S75500 DN800
ORION 120,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,900 DN 100
BGF Retail 166,000 UP 5,000
SKCHEM 255,500 DN 500
HDC-OP 29,400 UP 1,350
WooriFinancialGroup 11,000 UP 50
HYBE 252,500 UP 1,500
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!