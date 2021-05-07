Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Chemicals Q1 net income up 288.4 pct. to 50.5 bln won

All News 16:12 May 07, 2021

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 50.5 billion won (US$45 million), up 288.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 73 billion won, up 810.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 50 percent to 378.8 billion won.
